Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 510. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Atalaya Mining traded as high as GBX 484.50 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 475.82 ($6.39), with a volume of 201211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 525 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of £810.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

