Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $182.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

