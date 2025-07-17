Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 74.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.