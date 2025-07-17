Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 21,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 36,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

