Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.92. 226,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 143,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,695,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 281.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 926,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 683,853 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 451,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 65,646 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

