Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.92. 226,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 143,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
