Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Quarry LP increased its stake in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

