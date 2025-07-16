Xponance Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.09.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

