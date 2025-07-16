Xponance Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after buying an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,614,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,422,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.