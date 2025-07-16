Xponance Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 target price (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.3%

RGA opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

