Xponance Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $8,498,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNR stock opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $210.51 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

