Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 63 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 526.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 27.1% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.28.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

