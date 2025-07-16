Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.50.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.