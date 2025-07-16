M&T Bank Corp Sells 295 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,693,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,838 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $149,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,995 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $136,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129,783 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average is $204.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,855. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.