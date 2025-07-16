M&T Bank Corp Purchases 11,568 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $4,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after acquiring an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

