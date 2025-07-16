Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $679.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.93.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total transaction of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,263 shares of company stock worth $104,638,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.