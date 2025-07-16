Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock worth $104,638,750. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5%

META opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

