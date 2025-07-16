Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,185,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.89.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

