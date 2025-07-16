Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HLI stock opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last 90 days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

