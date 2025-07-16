Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

