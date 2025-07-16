Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,035,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,530,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33,487.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,040,000 after acquiring an additional 394,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:RNR opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $210.51 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

