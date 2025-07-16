Cerity Partners LLC Sells 26,991 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Permian Resources worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

