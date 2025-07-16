Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.50 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

