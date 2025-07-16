Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 798,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.54.

NYSE ARE opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

