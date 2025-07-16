Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 392.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

