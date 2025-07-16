Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 7,774 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $213.22 and a 52 week high of $365.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.21.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

