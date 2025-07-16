Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,575,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

