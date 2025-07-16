Ballentine Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 1.5%

Pinterest stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the sale, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.