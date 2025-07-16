Ballentine Partners LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.