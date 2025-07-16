Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after buying an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after buying an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17,333.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $4,673,936.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,843.95. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

