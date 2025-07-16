Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $269.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.44.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $290.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the sale, the director owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,678.11. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

