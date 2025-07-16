Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stride by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $162.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

