Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

