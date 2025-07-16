Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

