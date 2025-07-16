Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:OVV opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

