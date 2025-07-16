Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 158 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.79.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE CF opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

