Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Communications stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the sale, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,773 shares of company stock worth $1,775,358 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

