Wall Street Zen Upgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to “Buy”

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE HUBS opened at $523.76 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.09 and a 200 day moving average of $637.16.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,621 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.