Wall Street Zen Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to “Buy”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $189.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

