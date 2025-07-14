Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $123.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

