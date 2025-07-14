Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $282,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $205,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. The trade was a 58.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,131 shares of company stock worth $22,443,551. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:TOST opened at $43.40 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

