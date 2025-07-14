PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $193.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.85. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

