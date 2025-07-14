Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,775. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

PCOR opened at $71.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

