Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Nordson by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.1%

NDSN stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

