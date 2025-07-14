Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,985 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

