Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $143.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

