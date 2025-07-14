Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JBHT opened at $153.57 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

