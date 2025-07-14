Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

