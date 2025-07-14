M&T Bank Corp Sells 979 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $181.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.74 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $198.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,060 shares of company stock valued at $95,040,197. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

