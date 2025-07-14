M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after buying an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $228.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

