M&T Bank Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

